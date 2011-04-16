Your Republic, you pay for it!

Right....
If the majority within Northern Ireland and the Republic were to vote for "Unity", then then they should take the financial consequences of that decision. The day after that vote our financial welfare would no longer be the concern, legally or morally of the British taxpayer...
Meanwhile, in probably completely unrelated news:
The Treasury should guarantee some financial support over the next 25 years even if Ireland is united, the SDLP said.Why?
The Republic of Ireland's credit rating has been cut yet again in a sign of fading belief that it will repay idebt.
The credit rating agency Moody's has marked the country down two notches on the scale to a status just one notch from "junk".
What this statement show is the complete and utter folly that lies at the heart of Irish nationalist aspirations. Ritchie has, inadvertently, made an excellent case for the continuation of the Union.
Andrew McCann
'The day after that vote our financial welfare would no longer be the concern, legally or morally of the British taxpayer'
Giving up your British citizenship, are we?
