For any Dubliners reading...

This will be open to the public:
The Future of the Seanad - North & South
Time19 April · 19:00 - 21:00
LocationGeorgian Suite, Buswells Hotel, Molesworth Street, Dublin 2
An evening of discussion on Irish politics, North South relations, the future of the Seanad and the need for dissent with Jeffrey Dudgeon (Unionist TCD Seanad candidate) and Eoin O Broin (Sinn Fein NUI Seanad candidate)
Jeffrey Dudgeon is a liberal unionist and the successful plaintiff at the European Court of Human Rights at Strasbourg whose judgment relating to the right to a private life led to the passing of the 1982 law decriminalising male homosexual behaviour in Northern Ireland. This was a European first. He is the author of Roger Casement: The Black Diaries - With a Study of his Background, Sexuality, and Irish Political Life. He is standing for the Seanad to be an alternative voice from Northern Ireland, reflecting our agreement to differ on the island. For more information go to www.jeffreydudgeon.com
Eoin Ó Broin is a Sinn Fein activist and Ard Comhairle from Clondalkin, Dublin. A former Belfast City Councilor he currently works as a policy analyst for a housing charity. Eoin holds an MA in Irish Politics from Queens University Belfast for which he was awarded the John Whyte Memorial Prize. Eoin is also the author of Matxinada – Basque Nationalism and Radical Basque Youth Movements (2003) and Sinn Fein and the Politics of Left Republicanism (2009). A Better Ireland – Arguments for a new republic will be published later this year. For more information go to www.eoinobroin.ie
4 comments:
I think its good to see as many different views as possible represented in government. I wish him the best of luck. I'm actually sorry I will be unable to go there.
"liberal unionist"
My arse.
His policy priority is to remove the right of Irish children to learn the Irish language.
Good old fashioned supremicist me thinks.
I don't quite see how the candidate's policy on employment and Irish can be read as ending any right to learn the Irish language, unless accuracy is irrelevant:
"Removing discriminatory Irish language restrictions in relation to entrance to, and employment in schools, colleges and universities."
Surely even unionists could understand that what a teacher has no knowledge off they cannot teach?
Or do teacher's rights overwhelm children's rights?
