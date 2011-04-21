Resignation is our biggest enem... not that bad a bloke really.

I've now written about all the more major issues that I'd wanted to write about and the daily stuff popping up is inspiring merely an overwhelming feeling of déjà vu- so this seems as good a time as any to bring matters to a close on here.
At this point, it would be very rude not to mention the folk who have helped me out with links and in other ways over the last three years- thanks one and all, it was much appreciated.
And that's it; oneill has just left the building, comments have been disabled and this blog is now officially toast!
