St George is on the move...

Or, at least, his day is, if the Church has its way:
St George's Day is April 23, next Saturday. But next Saturday is Holy Saturday, a day of suspense between Good Friday and the great feast of Easter. So the Church of England has moved the saint's day to Monday May 2, as has the Catholic Church in England. The trouble is that most people are taking no notice.It's a difficult one. Most people, if they celebrate his day, do so in a secular fashion... but technically it is, obviously, a religious festival and technically the Church should then have first call on when it officially occurs.
It has happened before. In 1943, April 23 was Good Friday, and, with the support of the Archbishop of Canterbury, St George's Day was transferred to May 3. But it didn't seem the same.
