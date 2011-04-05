The thin line between wishful thinking and hard, objective data

Plaid Cymru economics guru, Dr Eurfyl ap Gwilym:
Or is it just wishful thinking from someone who, as an economist, you'd think would be sticking to hard facts?
Update:
Thanks to Dewi, there is proof, here
Although I would have put it "relatively more inclined"; after all it is still only 23% of 16-24 year olds who think it will happen in their life-time, that is to say in the next 50-70 years.
"It doesn’t surprise me that younger people are more inclined to believe that Wales may become independent. Older people like myself grew up in a period after the war when ideas like Britain, Empire and monarchy were absolutely at the centre of thinking. Young people are no longer subject to such influences to anywhere near the same extent, and in fact tend to be more internationally minded"Do we have any real proof for that first statement?
Eurfyl was referring specifically to a poll.
http://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/welsh-politics/welsh-politics-news/2011/04/02/do-you-think-wales-will-ever-be-an-independent-state-91466-28445067/
Frustratingly I can't find the age split but an increased support amongst young people was referred to in te Western Mail narrative.
http://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/local-north-wales-news/neath-news/2011/04/02/majority-think-wales-will-never-be-independent-55578-28445075/
There you go. About halfway in.
