Thursday, April 7, 2011

The curse of living in interesting times

The ancient Inka Prophecy has predicted a time of shocks, upheaval and turmoil in the world round about this point in history.

In the UK we are beginning to see disturbing outworkings of that prediction:

1. Man City are currently third place in the Premiership.
2. An item of woman's intimate (black!!) apparel being flashed in a DUP PEB (50 seconds in if you're, er...interested in checking).
3. And now this from Scottish Unionist.


No.3 could a cybernat hacking attempt I suppose.... but what if it is genuine?



