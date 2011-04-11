Aintree- the Separatist Connection?

This week's most gratuitous grab of a sporting event for purely partisan reasons?
Plaid Cymru has marked Grand National Day by urging people to back a winning future for Wales and vote for ambition. Plaid Cymru is the only party that has put forward ambitious policies to tackle the cuts being imposed on Wales from Westminster by the Conservatives and Lib Dems.
2 comments:
Rather a silly stunt it just begs comments about flogging a dead horse, falling at the first fence etc
Yes, they were too fast out of the starting-gate and as a result fell at the first fence....
... I think my taxi's waiting for me;)
